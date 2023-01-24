Normal Community wrestlers, swimmers earn championships

Intercity high school wrestling teams held down the top three spots, and for the first time since 1988, Normal Community won the Big 12 Conference Tournament in Danville.

The Ironmen edged Normal West in the team standings 184.5 to 181. BHS was third at 111.

“The team title was a concerted effort from not only the individuals that participated but everyone in our room who works hard every day to achieve our goals as a team,” Ironmen coach Trevor Kaufman said. “We need everyone in our lineup to win the title, and we had a lot of people step up in a big way in order to get it done.”

NCHS had two Big 12 individual champions in Caden Correll at 106 pounds and Cole Gentsch at 113. Correll, who is ranked 20th nationally at his weight class, improved his season record to 38-0.

A sophomore, Correll has set the school record for takedowns in a season with 260. The previous mark was 140.

Other Big 12 champions from Intercity schools were Froylan Racey (120), Evan Willock (132), Xavier Edwards (145) and Brock Leenerman (170) of West and BHS’ Dylan Watts (138) and Maddox Kirts (160).

“We have a young team with nine of the 14 individuals in the tournament being freshmen or sophomores,” said Kaufman. “This is a great building block for them.”

Taking home second-place medals were Carter Mayes (120), Jayden Campbell (138), Mitchell Mosbach (160), Matthew Hudelson (195) and Cooper Caraway (220) of NCHS and West’s Austin Johnston (126) and Gus Schreiber (195).

Caraway has set the Ironmen single season school record for pins at 30 and the career pins mark at 70.

LeRoy wins own event

Host LeRoy earned the team crown at the Randy Bowman Invitational with 210.5 points. El-Paso Gridley was third at 158.5.

Area individual champions were Brady Mouser (106), Kobe Brent (113) and Tyson Brent (170) of LeRoy and EPG’s Dax Gentes (160) and Parker Duffy (195).

NCHS swimmers first

The Ironmen won the Panther Invite at East Moline United last Saturday with 298 points, 42 points clear of second-place Galesburg.

“It was a good day. We started 23 points behind Galesburg after diving. Sweeping the relays was a big factor. There is a six-point swing between first and second in the relays,” said NCHS coach Heather Budak. “We had a tough week of practice and a long drive to the meet. They really worked together and motivated each other to race hard while tired.”

Ironmen Kenneth Wills, Sam Grojean, Josh Fujimoto and Wade Pyle made up the 200 medley relay squad that posted a winning time of 1:42.55. Pyle, Josh Svob, Wills and Kamden Malinowski took the 200 freestyle relay in 1:31.59, and Fujimoto, Malinowski, Gabe Nelson and Svob touched first in the 400 freestyle relay with a clocking of 3:20.48.

Other NCHS wins came Fujimoto in the 100 and 200 freestyle and Wills in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Ironmen grabbing seconds were Svob in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke and Pyle in the 200 backstroke.

Coffman sets Saints record

Central Catholic girls basketball coach Debbie Coffman set the school record for coaching victories last week at 561, surpassing the mark of former boys coach John “The Dean” Snyder.

“The Dean was a big mentor to me when I first came to Central Catholic. John and JoAnn Bowers (former girls coach) had established great programs,” Coffman said. “I would have never dreamt I would be coaching five years let alone 25 years later.”

Coffman has guided the Saints to what has since grown to 563 wins with Mendy Smith as her assistant coach from the start.

“She’s been a big part of it,” said Coffman. “I always say surround yourself with good people. Mendy really helped me build the program.”

The current Central Catholic team is 17-7 overall and leads the Illini Prairie Conference at 6-0.

Big win for Lincoln girls

Lincoln, ranked third in Class 3A, could be moving up in this week’s rankings after defeating No. 2 Peoria 48-41 last week in Lincoln.

In a matchup of two of the state’s top players, Lincoln’s Kloe Froebe scored 28 points and Peoria’s Aaliyah Guyton had 26.

The Railsplitters are 24-0 and sit atop the Apollo Conference with a 7-0 mark.

Prairie Central roller coaster

Ranked second in 2A, Prairie Central downed No. 9 Pontiac last Friday 63-62 in overtime before a packed house in Fairbury.

“It was a classic Livingston County rivalry game,” Hawks coach Darin Bazzell said. “Both teams played hard and played well.”

Dylan Bazzell led Prairie Central with 20 points and Tyler Curl added 17. Pontiac received 18 points from Riley Weber and 17 out of Henry Brummel.

The next evening, the Hawks came up well short to unranked Teutopolis 60-35.

Crossroads Shootout

The Midwest Crossroads Shootout returns to Normal West with four games on Feb. 4.

Normal Community faces Yorkville Christian at 1:30 p.m. with Bloomington taking on 4A No. 4 Moline at 3:30 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame tangles with 3A No. 2 Metamora at 5:30 p.m. and 3A No. 3 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin plays the host school at 7:30 p.m.

Bowler Dumas advances

NCHS junior BJ Dumas advanced from the Collinsville Sectional with a score of 1,294.

Dumas will compete in the State Bowling Tournament on Friday and Saturday at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon.

