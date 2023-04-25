Already a sought-after prep weight thrower, Normal Community High School senior Alex Sohn sought out a particular college home.

“They just got (throws coach) J.C. Lambert, and he is just a phenomenal coach,” said Sohn. “As soon as I found out he was coming to Illinois, I had to make it happen.”

With mutual interest from the Fighting Illini, Sohn has signed a national letter of intent earlier this month to continue his career at Illinois.

Sohn has personal bests of 19.38 meters (63 feet, 7½ inches) in the shot put and 53.74 meters (176-3¾) in the discus. He will continue with the shot at Illinois and exchange the discus for the hammer throw, which is not a high school event.

The 6-foot-1, 295-pound Sohn placed fourth in the Class 3A shot put in 2021 and third in 2022. He wants to ascend to the top spot at the State Meet in May.

“My goal is to bring it home this year,” said Sohn. “I’m going for 20 meters. If I hit that, I will probably win it.”

Sohn calls discus his “second event” but he still exhibits first-rate talent.

“I definitely think I’m capable of placing in state,” he said. “My goal is 190 (feet) this year. If I can hit that, I definitely would have a good shot at probably the top three.”

Toliver reaches 700

University High coach Al Toliver knows what a talented softball team looks like. He’s guided many over the years as evidenced by Toliver attaining the 700-win milestone last week.

According to the Illinois High School Association, Toliver is the 10th coach in state history to reach 700 victories.

“I just think about all the good players I’ve coached over the years, all the good teams and all the hours those kids put in to make themselves into really good softball players,” Toliver said. “I’ve always tried to make sure the girls are having fun. I want them to believe in themselves and know they can achieve things together they couldn’t achieve as an individual.”

Toliver began his career at Central Catholic and was 20-23 over the 1995 and ’96 season. He then had a highly successful stint at Olympia with a 451-76 slate. At U High, Toliver is 229-213 for a total of 700-312.

The current U High team is 16-4 and has the look of a team capable of a state tournament run, according to Toliver.

“I’ve been there and done that. It’s a lot of fun,” said Toliver, who led Olympia teams to eight state tournaments with three state titles and two runner-up finishes. “I would like for them to experience going to state. We’ll play it out and see how far we can go.”

Two mainstays from U High’s Class 2A super-sectional team of 2021 are senior pitcher/infielder Maddie Adams and senior third baseman Lauryn Blemler. Adams is batting .404 with 23 RBIs, while Blemler is at .302 with 19 RBIs.

Sophomore shortstop Emme Stewart leads the Pioneers with six home runs and is batting .435. Junior left fielder Payton McClellan is hitting .450 with 21 RBIs, and junior center fielder Kyndal Shively is at .436.

Toliver is confident with Adams (4-1 record, 2.71 ERA), junior Maggie Stadler (7-2, 2.76) or junior Jordyn Roop (4-1, 2.71) in the pitcher’s circle.

“We hit the ball all the way up and down the order, our pitching is really good and we have less than one error per game,” said Toliver. “All the things you have to do to win big games, we’re doing those things.”

Eberle picks Louisville

NCHS junior left-hander Ethan Eberle announced his commitment to sign with Louisville to continue his baseball career.

The 6-foot-5 Eberle has a 4-0 record for the Ironmen. He has 55 strikeouts and eight walks while allowing just five hits and zero earned runs in 27⅔ innings.

BHS seeks new coach

Austin Myers has resigned as Bloomington girls basketball coach, according to Purple Raiders athletic director Tony Bauman.

BHS had a 5-22 record last season. Bauman said the position has been posted and he hopes to begin interviews soon.

Froebe 2nd in voting

Lincoln junior Kloe Froebe, the two-time Pantagraph area girls basketball Player of the Year, finished second in state-wide voting for Ms. Basketball.

Taking top girls honors was Benet Academy senior Lenee Beaumont. Moline’s Brock Harding was the Mr. Basketball winner.

No hits, no problems

The Normal West softball team defeated Lincoln 3-0 last week despite not registering a hit.

“While the Wildcat hitters had trouble finding the holes, they were able to manufacture three runs in the top of the seventh,” said Coach April Schermann.

West up to 4A

West athletic director Wes Temples confirmed the Wildcats will be bumped from Class 3A to 4A for the 2023-24 school year in boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball.

Zeller to Morton

Roanoke-Benson has lost Abe Zeller, its boys basketball coach of the past 15 seasons, to the same position at Morton.

Zeller’s Rockets teams were 229-198 and advanced to the 2020 Class 1A State Tournament that was not played because of the pandemic.

Roanoke-Benson athletic director John Streit said the school’s interview process begins next week and a new coach could be chosen as early as May.

IBCA honors coaches

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association lists several area coaches as its Coach of the Year honorees from this past season.

Girls coaches chosen are Joni Nightingale of Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Mitch Neally of Fieldcrest and Jerry Prina of Eureka in 2A, Taylor Rohrer of Lincoln in 3A and Normal Community's Dave Feeney in 4A.

On the boys side, Lexington's Doug Yoder and Cornerstone Christian's John Schippert were selected in 1A, Prairie Central's Darin Bazzell, University High's Andrew McDowell, Central Catholic's Jason Welch, Eureka's Aaron Dohner and Matt Kelley of Pontiac in 2A and Neil Alexander of Lincoln in 3A.

