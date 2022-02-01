Nick Meyer takes football job at Fieldcrest and 8 other things to know about area prep sports

Nick Meyer is moving back to his native Minonk to work for his father Craig at Meyer Jochems Agency.

On the football field, however, Nick will be in charge.

The younger Meyer is returning to his alma mater after recently being named head football coach at Fieldcrest High School.

“I always knew I would get back into football. It was a matter of how I would do it,” said Meyer, who has been employed by Actalent in Louisville, Ky. “When the Fieldcrest job opened up, I knew I would be kicking myself if I didn’t apply for it. This is the best of all worlds. I’m excited about it.”

A 2011 graduate of Fieldcrest, Meyer was a video assistant, a defensive student assistant, a quality control coach, recruiting coordinator and camp coordinator during stints with the Illinois State football team from 2012-15 and 2018-21.

“I wanted to try something new for a year to see what life was like outside football,” Meyer said. “But I really missed the heck out of it.”

Meyer will team with his father in the insurance and real estate business in a full time role. Craig Meyer will continue to serve as an assistant coach with the Knights. Another assistant will be former ISU offensive lineman and Fieldcrest grad Jared Rients.

“My dad has been in that program for a long time. It would be pretty hard not to have him,” Nick said. “I told him it was package deal. I’ll come work for you if you come work for me.”

Meyer described himself as “an energetic and passionate person. I love every aspect of football. My goal for these kids at Fieldcrest is I will have their back and we’ll have a ton of fun. My phone will always be on for them.”

The Fieldcrest football position opened when Mike Freeman resigned.

Crossroads Shootout at Normal West

The Midwest Crossroads Shootout will feature five boys games on Saturday at Normal West.

Washington meets Danville in the opener at 11:30 a.m. followed by Bloomington vs. Rockford Boylan at 1:30, Normal Community vs. Oswego at 3:30 p.m., West vs. Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin at 5:30 p.m. and Peoria Notre Dame vs. Yorkville Christian at 7:30 p.m.

The field features four state-ranked teams. NCHS is No. 5 in Class 4A, Sacred Heart-Griffin is No. 4 and Peoria Notre Dame No. 9 in 3A and Yorkville Christian (featuring Duke recruit Jaden Schutt) is No. 2 in 1A.

Admission is $7 and $5 for those under 5 and over 65.

Certa-fied 3-point shooter

Central Catholic’s Cole Certa is making waves in his sophomore season, and many of the splashes are coming from beyond the 3-point line.

Certa, who scored 33 points in the Saints’ 69-52 win over Chicago Fenger last week at the Orr Breast Cancer Shootout, set the State Farm Holiday Classic record for 3-pointers in a tournament with 18.

The 6-foot-4 Certa is scoring 21 points per game, has 73 3-pointers on the season and is shooting 40 percent from long range. The Central Catholic single-season school record for 3-pointers is 95 set by Tom Norton in 2008-09.

“He’s pretty creative. He works hard at getting himself in position to shoot. He moves without the ball and does a nice job getting himself to the rim,” said Saints coach Jason Welch.

“And he’s got a good mid-range game. He can really score it. What I’m most proud of is he’s found a lot of ways to get his teammates involved.”

Meanwhile, a youthful Central Catholic team that started 0-4 and 2-7 is up over the .500 mark at 13-11.

“We’ve won six of our last seven. We’re playing some of our best basketball,” Welch said before Tuesday’s game at PBL. “Each day I feel like we’re getting a little better. We’ve got seven more guaranteed games left, and I feel like we’ve got a chance in every one.”

Ready for wrestling regionals

The prep wrestling postseason begins with regionals on Saturday.

Area Class 1A teams will be in action at El Paso-Gridley, Heyworth and Tremont. Area 2A regionals are set for Mahomet-Seymour and LaSalle-Peru and Normal Community is part of the 3A Joliet West Regional.

Tremont heads into regionals having won the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament wrestling championship with a 55-15 dual meet win over LeRoy/Tri-Valley.

In the third-place match, GCMS/Fisher defeated Ridgeview-Lexington 40-37.

Nowaskie sets Olympia record

Olympia’s Taylor Nowaskie scored 32 points Monday to help the Spartans to a 60-36 triumph over Chillicothe IVC.

In the process, Nowaski became Olympia’s career scoring leader, topping the previous record of 1,366 points.

Top flight kickers

Intercity football will feature two of the top class of 2023 kicker/punters in the nation this fall.

University High’s Declan Duley was ranked as the No. 1 punter in the country by Kohl’s Kicking. Duley also was listed as the No. 36 place-kicker.

Ryan Millmore of Normal Community is rated as the No. 13 punter and the No. 50 place-kicker.

Fieldcrest girls shift gears

When Streator cancelled a Monday game with Fieldcrest, the 2A state-ranked Knights located another opponent from a larger school.

Fieldcrest led Normal West after each of the first three quarters in Minonk, but the Wildcats finished strong for a 45-40 win.

“Their depth proved to be too much,” said Fieldcrest coach Mitch Neally, whose team lost for just the second time in 27 games.

Ella Goodrich scored 11 points and Ashlyn May 10 for the Knights. West was led by Emily Kobel and Ashley Wilcox with 12 points apiece.

Softball approaches

The first day for prep softball practice is less than a month away on Feb. 28.

The Illinois Softball Coaches Association has five Area teams ranked in its preseason top 20 polls.

In 2A, Olympia is listed at No. 6 with U High at 9, Central Catholic 16 and Pontiac 20. Bloomington is No. 17 in 3A.

Rolling into regionals

Girls bowling regionals are Saturday. Normal West, Bloomington and Streator will participate in the Normal West Regional at Pheasant Lanes in Bloomington.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

