NCHS doubles team of Sudhir, Mayes earn All-State recognition in Class 2A Girls State Tennis Tournament

Normal Community juniors Kruthi Sudhir and Anna Mayes won their first three matches at the Class 2A Girls State Tennis Tournament to advance to the quarterfinals and earned All-State honors at Buffalo Grove.

Second-seeded Natalie Schoen and Abigail Lee of Deerfield beat Sudhir and Mayes, 7-6 (2), 6-0, in the quarterfinals. Ainika Hou and Sonia Mehta, a 3-4 seed, of Stevenson then eliminated Sudhir and Mayes, 7-6 (9), 7-5. Sudhir and Mayes finished in the top 12.

"All these teams were evenly matched," said NCHS head coach Roger Juers. "It was just who could get the big points ... we needed to win two or three more points."

Bloomington sisters Mariel and Gabby Runyan won their first two matches and finished 3-2. BHS singles player Olivia Bell went 1-2. Going 0-2 were NCHS singles player Rhea Kumar and doubles teams of Ivy George and Reese Michaels of NCHS and Marley Schrof and Meredith Bertsche of Normal West.

NCHS and BHS tied for 19th with six points each. Hinsdale Central was the champion with 32 points, with New Trier second (29).

University High's Maggie Feely and Haley Martin went 1-2 in doubles in the Class 1A State Tournament. U High singles player Mia Trudo went 0-2 while Central Catholic's doubles team of Lauren Emm and AnnaClare Keller was 1-2.

Boys cross country

University High won the Class 1A Eureka Regional led by the 1-2 finish of Mason Hart (15:27.26) and Mitchell Hayes (15:32.12).

The Pioneers scored 29 points, followed by Eureka (48), El Paso-Gridley (90), Olympia (123) and Heyworth (176) with Prairie Central seventh (196). The top seven teams advanced to the Elmwood Sectional.

Normal West took third in the Class 2A Taylorville Regional with 67 points to move on to the Chatham Glenwood Sectional. Lincoln also advanced by taking fourth. The Railers' Brenden Heitzig was the individual champion (15:49.35) with West's Sky Riddle third (16:00.18).

Normal Community advanced to its own sectional at Maxwell Park by placing fourth in the Quincy Regional with 128 points. Leading the Ironmen was Joey Yaros in 13th (16:45.80).

Girls cross country

Eureka and EPG's Nellie Mellick were victorious in the Class 1A Eureka Regional. The Hornets had 45 points followed by Olympia (57) and EPG (62). Tremont took fifth (171) and Tri-Valley seventh (195) to advance to the Elmwood Sectional. Central Catholic's Nora Brady finished second (18:30.14).

University High (68) and Normal West (87) were third and fourth, respectively, in the Taylorville Regional to advance to the Chatham Glenwood Sectional. Lincoln's Becca Heitzig was the individual champion (17:40.87) followed by U High's Zoe Carter (17:43.53).

NCHS took third in the Quincy Regional with 59 points to move on to the NCHS Sectional. Ali Ince led the Iron with a sixth-place finish (19:14.20).

Boys soccer

Champaign Central scored twice in the first half and held on to beat Normal West, 2-1, in the Class 2A Bloomington Regional championship match at Fred Carlton Field.

Austin Johnston scored in the second half for the Wildcats, who ended with an 18-5-2 record.