Lincoln basketball coach Neil Alexander reaches 900-win milestone

LINCOLN — Already in elite company as an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer, Lincoln High School basketball coach Neil Alexander has moved into an even more exclusive stratosphere.

The Railsplitters’ 40-35 victory over Mattoon last Friday was Alexander’s 900th as a high school coach, becoming only the second coach in state history to reach that milestone.

“It just means I’ve been around for a long time with good coaches, players and families,” Alexander said. “Everyone involved has been a vital part of it. You can’t do it by yourself. You have to have people committed.”

The only coach with more wins in state history is the late Gene Pingatore of Westchester St. Joseph, who totaled 1,035.

After a Monday win over Effingham, Alexander’s career record stands at 901-410. Lincoln’s season record is 19-5.

Alexander’s 47-year coaching career featured stops at Joy Westmer, Monmouth Yorkwood and Bushnell-Prairie City before he started at Lincoln in 1990.

“Coach Al” also was recently named by the IBCA as one of the most impactful people in Illinois in men's and women's basketball during the last 50 years.

Alexander said coaching “kind of keeps you young. You have to learn to change with the flow of things. I’ve had good assistant coaches, younger guys who have helped me make the changes that are very, very important.”

Alexander, his trademark 1-2-2 ball press and basketball-crazy Lincoln have been a perfect fit.

“It’s a good place to coach,” he said. “I’ve got a commitment from the kids and families.”

Alexander has had sons Geoff and Gregg among his players at Lincoln. Geoff played at Western Illinois and is currently an assistant coach at Illinois. Gregg played at Illinois State and is an assistant for his father at Lincoln.

“It’s the process with him. I think his process, his culture at Lincoln High School is very, very impressive,” Geoff said of his father. “He gets kids to buy in. They connect and play the game the right way. He’s not a guy who’s going to take all the credit. He refuses to do that because he knows better from the culture he’s built there.”

For basketball purists, Lincoln’s ball press defense is a thing of beauty in both its efficiency and its consistency.

“Before he got to Lincoln, he had the same philosophy defensively,” Geoff said. “What’s really impressive is it’s been 900 wins, 901 now, and not one possession man-to-man.

"His teams over the years aren’t the most talented on the floor. But his defensive philosophy has put himself in position to win and be competitive in those games. He adjusts to the way people attack it. In today’s game, you have to be able to adjust and he does that.”

Neil Alexander is most concerned with his current Railers’ team and winning the Apollo Conference. Lincoln leads the Apollo at 7-0.

“We’ll just keep doing what we’re doing,” said Alexander. “You worry about the group you have and take care of each one of them and try to get them to understand how you want to play. These kids have grown up with that. That helps out quite a bit.”

Alexander has no plans to chase down Pingatore’s state record.

“I don’t even know what it is, and I really don’t care,” he said. “It will come to a point where I’ll say they don’t need my anymore. When it comes to be that time, I’ll go do something else.

"But I enjoy it. I love being around the kids and coaches and people we deal with on a daily basis. Hopefully I’ve taught the kids a few things, but the kids have probably taught me more than I’ve taught them.”

