Late score lifts Tri-Valley to soggy win over Eureka

DOWNS – Tri-Valley High School quarterback Andy Knox “didn’t really notice the rain” Friday as a first-half driving shower turned into a second-half all-out downpour.

That might be because Knox’s eyes were locked in on the end zone. And late in the Heart of Illinois Conference showdown with Eureka, Knox was the only player to arrive there safely in Tri-Valley’s 6-0 victory.

Knox broke a tackle on his way to a 9-yard touchdown run with 43.5 seconds remaining for the game’s only points and assured the Vikings of at least a share of the HOIC’s Large School Division championship.

“The guys out in front of me cleared their guys out,” Knox said. “I had a hole, I saw it, I ran there and the rest is history.”

Ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, Tri-Valley moved to 7-1 and 4-0 in conference play. The No. 10 team in 3A, Eureka dropped to 6-2 and 3-1 in league play.

“It was rough terrain to play in,” said Vikings coach Josh Roop. “Two years in a row we played in stuff like this against them. Last year it hurt us. This year it hurt them.”

Late turnovers

The game appeared destined for overtime at 0-0 until a late rash of turnovers.

Logan Petrilli fell on a Hornets fumble at the Eureka 11 in the final two minutes. But two plays later, Eureka pounced on a Tri-Valley fumble.

The slippery conditions struck again on the next play as the Hornets again fumbled. Petrilli was there for another recovery from his end position at the 13-yard line.

“It was raining a ton. That didn’t help,” Petrilli said. “But our D line got great pressure. We got a couple fumbles go our way. It was a good break for us we needed to get down and score.”

After Blake Regenold picked up 4 yards to the 9, Knox scored on a keeper to the left.

“They slipped a tackle and the kid made a great play at the end there,” said Eureka coach Jason Bachman. “It was tough conditions. It (turnovers) happened on both sides of the ball. We came up on the short end of the last one unfortunately.”

Regenold the workhorse

Regenold carried 14 times in each half and finished with 113 yards rushing.

Tri-Valley finished with 138 yards on the ground. Knox, who completed a 35-yard pass to the Eureka 5 on the final play of the first half, was 5 of 13 through the air for 62 yards.

Vikings' defense stiffens

Tri-Valley shut down the Hornets’ run game in the second half to the tune of a net minus 15 yards on 14 attempts.

The wet conditions and the Vikings’ pass defense limited Eureka quarterback Jake Morin to 3 of 11 accuracy for 19 yards. The Hornets were held to 36 yards of total offense.

“Our kids battled and played a physical football game,” Roop said. “I’m real proud of them and really proud of Sean Kennedy and our defensive coaching staff for putting together a good defensive game plan. Our defense did what they were coached to do this week. They stepped up and got the turnovers.