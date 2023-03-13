There was no tuning necessary, Lisle Benet opened in perfect harmony while drumming Naperville North with a strong start in an Illinois girls lacrosse matchup.

Lisle Benet opened with a 4-0 advantage over Naperville North through the first quarter.

The Redwings registered a 9-1 advantage at halftime over the Huskies.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

There was no room for doubt as the Redwings added to their advantage with an 8-3 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.