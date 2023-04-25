It was a tough night for Chicago St. Ignatius which was overmatched by Wilmette Loyola in this 14-3 verdict.
In recent action on April 18, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Lombard Montini and Wilmette Loyola took on Chicago St Rita on April 19 at Chicago St Rita High School.
