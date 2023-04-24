It was a tough night for Normal which was overmatched by Washington in this 14-2 verdict.

Washington opened with a 6-0 advantage over Normal through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Washington thundered to a 13-2 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 1-0 margin in the closing period.

Recently on April 15, Normal squared off with Minooka in a lacrosse game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.