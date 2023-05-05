It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Washington will take its 11-6 victory over O'Fallon in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup.

In recent action on April 24, Washington faced off against Normal and O'Fallon took on Dunlap on May 1 at O'Fallon Township High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.