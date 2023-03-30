Chicago St. Ignatius showed its poise to outlast a game Chicago Marist squad for a 11-8 victory on March 30 in Illinois boys high school lacrosse.
In recent action on March 25, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Chicago Marist and Chicago St. Ignatius took on Chicago Marist on March 25 at Chicago Marist High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.