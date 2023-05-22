Naperville North fans held their breath in an uneasy 11-10 victory over Chicago Marist in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup.

In recent action on May 8, Chicago Marist faced off against New Lenox Lincoln-Way West .

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.