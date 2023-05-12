River Forest Trinity didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Chicago Lincoln Park's attack in a virtuoso 1-0 performance at Chicago Lincoln Park High on May 12 in Illinois boys high school lacrosse action.
In recent action on May 5, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Chicago Taft.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.