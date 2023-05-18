River Forest Trinity offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Taft during this 18-2 victory in Illinois boys lacrosse on May 18.
In recent action on May 10, Chicago Taft faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and River Forest Trinity took on Chicago Lincoln Park on May 12 at Chicago Lincoln Park High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.