Orland Park Sandburg unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chicago Mother Mcauley 17-6 Saturday in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup.
In recent action on May 5, Chicago Mother Mcauley faced off against Wheaton St Francis.
