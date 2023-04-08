Lisle Benet recorded a big victory over Naperville Neuqua Valley 14-3 in Illinois boys lacrosse action on April 8.
In recent action on March 29, Lisle Benet faced off against Highland.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.