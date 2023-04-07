O'Fallon could finally catch its breath after a close call against Normal in an 8-5 victory at O'Fallon Township High on April 7 in Illinois boys high school lacrosse action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.