A tight-knit tilt turned in Oak Park Fenwick's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago DePaul 11-8 in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup.
In recent action on May 4, Chicago DePaul faced off against Chicago Latin and Oak Park Fenwick took on Chicago St. Ignatius on April 27 at Oak Park Fenwick High School.
