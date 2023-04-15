It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Normal wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 7-6 over Minooka in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup.

Normal drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Minooka after the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on April 11, Normal faced off against Dunlap.

