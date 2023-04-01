Niles Notre Dame College Prep walked the high-wire before edging Chicago Mt. Carmel 11-8 in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup.
In recent action on March 27, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Chicago St. Ignatius and Niles Notre Dame College Prep took on Chicago DePaul College Prep on March 25 at Chicago DePaul College Prep.
