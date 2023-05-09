Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chicago DePaul passed in a 9-6 victory at Oak Forest's expense for an Illinois boys lacrosse victory on May 9.
In recent action on May 1, Oak Forest faced off against Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago DePaul took on Chicago Latin on May 4 at Chicago DePaul.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.