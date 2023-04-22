Lake Zurich edged Chicago Marist 8-7 in a close encounter of the athletic kind at Chicago Marist High on April 22 in Illinois boys high school lacrosse action.
In recent action on April 14, Chicago Marist faced off against Arlington Heights Hersey.
