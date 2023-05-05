Minooka's version of rock-solid defenders completely stymied Dunlap 11-0 in Illinois boys lacrosse on May 5.
In recent action on May 1, Dunlap faced off against O'Fallon and Minooka took on Normal on April 27 at Normal Community High School.
