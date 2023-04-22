Lisle Benet posted a narrow 18-14 win over Chicago St. Ignatius in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup on April 22.
In recent action on April 15, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against St Charles East and Lisle Benet took on Winnetka New Trier on April 13 at Lisle Benet Academy.
