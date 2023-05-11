Lisle Benet stretched out and finally snapped Mundelein Carmel to earn a 16-8 victory in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup.
Recently on May 6, Lisle Benet squared off with Downers Grove North in a lacrosse game.
