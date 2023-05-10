With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Latin nosed past Chicago Northside 14-10 in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup.
In recent action on May 5, Chicago Northside faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Latin took on Chicago DePaul on May 4 at Chicago DePaul.
