If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Evanston proved that in blanking Chicago Northside 24-0 on May 17 in Illinois boys high school lacrosse action.

In recent action on May 11, Chicago Northside faced off against Chicago Payton and Evanston took on Chicago St. Ignatius on May 5 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.