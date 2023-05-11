Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Normal as it was blanked 11-0 by Washington in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup on May 11.

Washington steamrolled in front of Normal 11-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on May 6, Normal faced off against New Lenox Lincoln-Way West and Washington took on O'Fallon on May 5 at Washington Community High School.

