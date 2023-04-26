A stalwart defense refused to yield as Chicago Lane Tech shutout Chicago Taft 23-0 on April 26 in Illinois boys high school lacrosse action.
In recent action on April 21, Chicago Taft faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Lane Tech took on Niles Notre Dame on April 22 at Niles Notre Dame College Prep.
