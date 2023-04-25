Chicago Latin's river of goals eventually washed away Homewood-Flossmoor in a 15-4 cavalcade in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup.
In recent action on April 21, Homewood-Flossmoor faced off against Chicago Kenwood and Chicago Latin took on Chicago Lane Tech on April 17 at Chicago Latin School.
