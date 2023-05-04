Dunlap showed its poise to outlast a game Minooka squad for a 11-7 victory on May 4 in Illinois boys high school lacrosse action.

In recent action on April 27, Minooka faced off against Normal and Dunlap took on Plainfield North on April 29 at Plainfield North High School.

