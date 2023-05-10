Chicago Whitney Young controlled the action to earn an impressive 12-1 win against Chicago Kenwood for an Illinois boys lacrosse victory on May 10.

In recent action on May 6, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Riverside Brookfield and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Northside on May 4 at Chicago Whitney Young High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.