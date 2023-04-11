Chicago Kenwood was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Chicago Whitney Young prevailed 12-6 in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup on April 11.
In recent action on March 28, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Lane Tech on March 30 at Chicago Whitney Young High School.
