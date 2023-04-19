Chicago Taft called "game" in the waning moments of a 9-2 defeat of Chicago Lincoln Park in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup.

In recent action on April 14, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Taft took on Chicago Northside on April 14 at Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School.

