Chicago St. Rita survived Chicago Mt. Carmel in a 11-8 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Illinois boys lacrosse action on May 4.
In recent action on April 22, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Mundelein Carmel and Chicago St Rita took on Arlington Heights St. Viator on April 29 at Chicago St Rita High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.