Chicago St. Ignatius dismissed Chicago DePaul College Prep by a 15-2 count in Illinois boys lacrosse action on April 4.
In recent action on March 30, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Chicago Latin and Chicago St. Ignatius took on Chicago Marist on March 30 at Chicago Marist High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.