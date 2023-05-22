Chicago St. Ignatius notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Burbank St. Laurence 19-11 on May 22 in Illinois boys high school lacrosse.
In recent action on May 10, Burbank St Laurence faced off against Chicago DePaul and Chicago St. Ignatius took on Hinsdale Central on May 17 at Hinsdale Central High School.
