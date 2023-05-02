Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago St. Ignatius wore a victory shine after clipping Niles Notre Dame 9-7 in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup on May 2.
In recent action on April 27, Niles Notre Dame faced off against Chicago Marist and Chicago St. Ignatius took on Oak Park Fenwick on April 27 at Oak Park Fenwick High School.
