Chicago Northside was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Chicago Payton prevailed 16-8 on May 11 in Illinois boys high school lacrosse action.

In recent action on May 5, Chicago Northside faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Payton took on Chicago Lincoln Park on April 26 at Chicago Lincoln Park High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.