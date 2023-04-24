Chicago Northside charged Wilmette Regina Dominican and collected a 14-8 victory in Illinois boys lacrosse action on April 24.
Recently on April 14, Chicago Northside squared off with Chicago Taft in a lacrosse game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.