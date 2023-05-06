Chicago Mt. Carmel poked just enough holes in Oak Park Fenwick's defense to garner a taut, 10-6 victory in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup.
In recent action on April 27, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Chicago St. Ignatius and Chicago Mt Carmel took on Mundelein Carmel on April 22 at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.