No quarter was granted as Chicago Marist blunted Chicago Lane Tech's plans 12-6 in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup on April 3.
In recent action on March 28, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Evanston and Chicago Marist took on Chicago St. Ignatius on March 25 at Chicago Marist High School.
