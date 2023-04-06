A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Chicago Marist defeated Huntley 14-12 for an Illinois boys lacrosse victory on April 6.

Recently on March 30, Chicago Marist squared off with Chicago St. Ignatius in a lacrosse game.

