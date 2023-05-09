It would have taken a herculean effort for Chicago Lane Tech to claim this one, and Chicago Lincoln Park wouldn't allow that in a 16-2 decision in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup.

In recent action on May 2, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Chicago Latin and Chicago Lincoln Park took on Chicago Northside on May 1 at Chicago Lincoln Park High School.

