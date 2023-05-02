Chicago Lane Tech called "game" in the waning moments of a 12-5 defeat of Chicago Latin on May 2 in Illinois boys high school lacrosse.

In recent action on April 25, Chicago Latin faced off against Homewood-Flossmoor and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Taft on April 26 at Chicago Taft High School.

