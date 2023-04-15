Chicago Lane Tech notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Oak Park OPRF 15-6 at Oak Park- River Forest on April 15 in Illinois boys high school lacrosse action.

In recent action on April 6, Oak Park OPRF faced off against Lisle Benet and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Marist on April 3 at Chicago Lane Tech College Prep High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.