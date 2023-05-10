Chicago Lane Tech's defense throttled Chicago Taft, resulting in a 21-0 shutout in Illinois boys lacrosse on May 10.
In recent action on May 5, Chicago Taft faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park and Chicago Lane Tech took on New Lenox Providence Catholic on May 6 at New Lenox Providence Catholic High School.
