Chicago Lane Tech grabbed a 17-11 victory at the expense of Chicago Payton in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup on May 22.
In recent action on May 11, Chicago Payton faced off against Chicago Northside and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Kenwood on May 11 at Chicago Kenwood Academy.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.