Chicago Lane Tech turned in a solid effort to wrap up an 18-11 win over Chicago Whitney Young during this Illinois boys high school lacrosse game.
In recent action on March 25, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Oak Forest and Chicago Lane Tech took on Oak Park Fenwick on March 25 at Oak Park Fenwick High School.
