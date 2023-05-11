Chicago Lane Tech gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Chicago Kenwood 15-4 in Illinois boys lacrosse on May 11.

In recent action on May 6, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Riverside Brookfield and Chicago Lane Tech took on New Lenox Providence Catholic on May 6 at New Lenox Providence Catholic High School.

